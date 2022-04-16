Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LONKF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LONKF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,681,000 shares, a growth of 79.4% from the March 15th total of 937,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Lonking stock remained flat at $$0.28 during trading hours on Friday. Lonking has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.29.

Lonking Company Profile

Lonking Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes wheel loaders, road rollers, excavators, forklifts, and other construction machinery in Mainland China. The company also provides hydraulic excavators and skid steer loaders; and diesel, electric, and LPG forklifts.

