Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LONKF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LONKF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,681,000 shares, a growth of 79.4% from the March 15th total of 937,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Lonking stock remained flat at $$0.28 during trading hours on Friday. Lonking has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.29.
Lonking Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lonking (LONKF)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Lonking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.