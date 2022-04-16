L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, a growth of 132.2% from the March 15th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 205,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LRLCY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on L’Oréal from €450.00 ($489.13) to €420.00 ($456.52) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of L’Oréal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of L’Oréal from €435.00 ($472.83) to €450.00 ($489.13) in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of L’Oréal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from €458.00 ($497.83) to €339.00 ($368.48) in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of L’Oréal from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, L’Oréal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.20.

Get L'Oréal alerts:

Shares of LRLCY stock opened at $77.48 on Friday. L’Oréal has a one year low of $71.04 and a one year high of $97.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.41.

L'OrÃ©al SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for L'Oréal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Oréal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.