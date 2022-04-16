LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Short Interest Update

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,300 shares, a decrease of 32.3% from the March 15th total of 84,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 61,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on LYTS. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on LSI Industries in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LSI Industries in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.10.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 48.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 5,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSI Industries stock opened at $6.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.97 million, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.00. LSI Industries has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $9.81.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $111.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.25 million. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 2.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LSI Industries will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

LSI Industries Inc manufactures and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting solutions.

