Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) Short Interest Update

Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a decline of 37.0% from the March 15th total of 33,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lumos Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,467,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Lumos Pharma by 30.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 215,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 49,873 shares during the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lumos Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $321,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Lumos Pharma by 4.7% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 33,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lumos Pharma by 22.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUMO stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $9.06. 42,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,131. Lumos Pharma has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $13.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lumos Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

About Lumos Pharma

Lumos Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its product includes LUM-201, an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency (PGHD). The company was founded on June 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

