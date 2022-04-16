Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Short Interest Up 131.1% in March

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 864,000 shares, a growth of 131.1% from the March 15th total of 373,900 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on LXFR. StockNews.com started coverage on Luxfer in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Luxfer from $26.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get Luxfer alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Luxfer by 1,323.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 24,522 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Luxfer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $648,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Luxfer during the third quarter worth approximately $151,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luxfer in the third quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Luxfer by 4.2% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,289,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,952,000 after acquiring an additional 91,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer stock opened at $16.96 on Friday. Luxfer has a one year low of $15.34 and a one year high of $23.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $466.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.01.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Luxfer had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $98.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Luxfer will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Luxfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.60%.

Luxfer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.