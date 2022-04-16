Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) Short Interest Up 59.6% in March

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 59.6% from the March 15th total of 5,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Magyar Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $135,000. PL Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magyar Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $7,540,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Magyar Bancorp by 45.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Magyar Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $2,369,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magyar Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Magyar Bancorp stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.96. 6,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,411. Magyar Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $14.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Magyar Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MGYR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Magyar Bancorp had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $7.09 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Magyar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.65%.

About Magyar Bancorp

Magyar Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial and retail financial services, including the taking of time, savings and demand deposits, the making of commercial, consumer and home equity loans and the provision of other financial services.

