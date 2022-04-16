Mainstreet Equity Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEQYF) Short Interest Up 112.5% in March

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEQYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 112.5% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.0 days.

Mainstreet Equity stock remained flat at $100.45 during midday trading on Friday. Mainstreet Equity has a 1-year low of 98.57 and a 1-year high of 116.12.

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in Vancouver and the Lower Mainland, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Edmonton, Saskatoon, and Regina.

