Man Group plc (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Man Group plc (OTCMKTS:MNGPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decrease of 60.5% from the March 15th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 62.0 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MNGPF shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Man Group from GBX 260 ($3.39) to GBX 285 ($3.71) in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Man Group from GBX 280 ($3.65) to GBX 295 ($3.84) in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Man Group from GBX 277 ($3.61) to GBX 301 ($3.92) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Man Group from GBX 240 ($3.13) to GBX 270 ($3.52) in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.75.

Shares of MNGPF remained flat at $$3.18 during trading hours on Friday. Man Group has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $3.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.83.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

