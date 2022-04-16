Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF) Short Interest Update

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,569,300 shares, an increase of 128.4% from the March 15th total of 1,562,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17,846.5 days.

OTCMKTS:MAWHF opened at $1.06 on Friday. Man Wah has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $2.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.41.

Get Man Wah alerts:

Man Wah Company Profile (Get Rating)

Man Wah Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes sofas and ancillary products. The company operates through Sofa and Ancillary Products, Other Products, Other Business, and Home Group Business segments. It offers sofas under the CHEERS brand; mattresses under the Enlanda brand; panel furniture and furniture accessories; sofas, sofa-beds, beds, armchairs, and accessories under the Fleming brand name; and chairs, smart furniture spare parts, etc.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Man Wah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Wah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.