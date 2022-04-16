Mana Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAQU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Mana Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAQU – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 61.5% from the March 15th total of 2,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Mana Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,831,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mana Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,563,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mana Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,562,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mana Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,563,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mana Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,050,000.

NASDAQ:MAAQU remained flat at $$10.21 during trading hours on Friday. Mana Capital Acquisition has a one year low of $9.47 and a one year high of $10.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.19.

Mana Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on engaging in a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses operating in the healthcare, technology, green economy, and consumer products sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia.

