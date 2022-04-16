Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT) Short Interest Up 71.6% in March

Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,770,000 shares, a growth of 71.6% from the March 15th total of 16,180,000 shares. Approximately 12.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ MNDT traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.35. The company had a trading volume of 8,740,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,184,531. Mandiant has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $23.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.94.

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.58 million. Mandiant had a negative return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 149.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mandiant will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

MNDT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Colliers Securities lowered Mandiant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Mandiant from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Mandiant from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mandiant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Mandiant from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mandiant currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

In other news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 150,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $3,312,072.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 50,000 shares of Mandiant stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $912,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 328,412 shares of company stock worth $6,678,712 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mandiant in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in Mandiant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Mandiant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mandiant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mandiant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Mandiant, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, EMEA, APAC, and Other.

