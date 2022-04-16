Marathon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Marathon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MGDPF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.06.

MGDPF has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a report on Wednesday.

Marathon Gold stock opened at $2.20 on Friday. Marathon Gold has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.34.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

