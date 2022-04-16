Marathon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Marathon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MGDPF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.06.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MGDPF shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of Marathon Gold stock opened at $2.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.34. Marathon Gold has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $3.00.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

