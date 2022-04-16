Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$4.48.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MOZ shares. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on Marathon Gold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares increased their target price on Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

MOZ stock opened at C$2.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.92, a quick ratio of 12.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Marathon Gold has a twelve month low of C$2.36 and a twelve month high of C$3.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.95. The stock has a market cap of C$706.81 million and a P/E ratio of -92.33.

Marathon Gold ( TSE:MOZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). On average, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Gold will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

