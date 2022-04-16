Marc Landry Sells 2,200 Shares of Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI) Stock

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI – Get Rating) Senior Officer Marc Landry sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.00, for a total value of C$26,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,968.

Shares of MDI stock opened at C$11.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$985.50 million and a PE ratio of 29.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 3.02. Major Drilling Group International Inc. has a 52-week low of C$6.67 and a 52-week high of C$12.38.

Get Major Drilling Group International alerts:

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$138.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$122.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Major Drilling Group International Inc. will post 0.6800001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Major Drilling Group International from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. TD Securities increased their price target on Major Drilling Group International from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Major Drilling Group International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Australia. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Major Drilling Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Major Drilling Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.