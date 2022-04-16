Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) Short Interest Update

Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, an increase of 67.1% from the March 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on MRRTY shares. Barclays cut shares of Marfrig Global Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Marfrig Global Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

MRRTY traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.49. 24,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,484. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.35. Marfrig Global Foods has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $5.06.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 11.63%.

Marfrig Global Foods SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the food and food service industries in Brazil, the United States, Uruguay, and Argentina. It produces, processes, distributes, and sells animal-based proteins, such as beef, lamb, and fish, as well as plant-based proteins; and various other food products, including frozen vegetables, sheep, fish, and sauces.

