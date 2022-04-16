Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.25 Million

Analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) will report sales of $2.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.63 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $1.81 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $17.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.58 million to $23.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $53.42 million, with estimates ranging from $16.89 million to $127.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Marinus Pharmaceuticals.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 643.70% and a negative return on equity of 121.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS.

MRNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 1st. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marinus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.17.

MRNS traded down $0.36 on Monday, reaching $7.80. 199,840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 747,319. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $7.16 and a one year high of $19.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRNS. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 15,593 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $806,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 29,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY, an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

