Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $698.86 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) to announce $698.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Masonite International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $694.20 million to $703.76 million. Masonite International posted sales of $646.34 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Masonite International will report full year sales of $2.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $3.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Masonite International.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $635.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.96 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 27.40% and a net margin of 3.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Masonite International from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Masonite International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.

In other news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.80 per share, with a total value of $85,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Masonite International during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the third quarter worth $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Masonite International by 85.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Masonite International by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period.

NYSE DOOR opened at $75.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Masonite International has a 1-year low of $72.86 and a 1-year high of $132.22. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.28.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

