Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $428.53.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.50, for a total value of $58,535,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $569,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 482,051 shares of company stock worth $181,949,746. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 138,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,511,000 after purchasing an additional 22,710 shares during the period. Nepsis Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 36,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,039,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 73.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MA traded up $2.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $357.82. 3,359,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,515,618. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $353.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $352.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Mastercard has a 12 month low of $305.61 and a 12 month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.37%.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

