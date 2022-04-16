Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) will report $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Materialise’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. Materialise posted earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 162.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Materialise will report full year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Materialise.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.40 million. Materialise had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share.

MTLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Materialise in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Materialise has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.20.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Materialise by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in Materialise during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Materialise by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 269,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after acquiring an additional 91,300 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Materialise during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,200,000. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in Materialise by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 88,694 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 47,870 shares in the last quarter. 40.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MTLS opened at $18.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.49. The firm has a market cap of $994.56 million, a P/E ratio of 73.44 and a beta of 0.63. Materialise has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $35.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

