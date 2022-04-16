Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.33.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MTRN. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Materion from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Materion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Materion in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTRN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Materion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Materion by 1,870.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Materion during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Materion during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Materion during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTRN opened at $82.32 on Friday. Materion has a one year low of $64.48 and a one year high of $96.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. Materion had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $397.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Materion will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.68%.

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

