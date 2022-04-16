Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

MAT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. MKM Partners upgraded Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Mattel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Mattel from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.22.

Shares of MAT opened at $22.19 on Friday. Mattel has a 52-week low of $17.94 and a 52-week high of $25.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.47 and its 200-day moving average is $21.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.44.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. Mattel had a return on equity of 47.84% and a net margin of 16.81%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mattel will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard Todd Bradley sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $220,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 51,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $1,268,144.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN raised its stake in Mattel by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 20,228,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,123,000 after buying an additional 1,878,547 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in Mattel by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 18,276,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,083 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mattel by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,551,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,119,000 after purchasing an additional 32,197 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Mattel by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,445,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,838,000 after purchasing an additional 35,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mattel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,611,000. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

