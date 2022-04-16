mCloud Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:MCLD) Short Interest Update

mCloud Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:MCLD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a decrease of 32.3% from the March 15th total of 37,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in mCloud Technologies stock. CM Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of mCloud Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:MCLD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 195,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,000. CM Management LLC owned 1.21% of mCloud Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of mCloud Technologies stock opened at $3.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.00. mCloud Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.19 and a 12-month high of $5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $56.20 million and a PE ratio of -1.73.

MCLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of mCloud Technologies from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of mCloud Technologies from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

mCloud is unlocking the untapped potential of energy-intensive assets with AI and analytics, curbing energy waste, maximizing energy production, and getting the most out of critical energy infrastructure. Through mCloud’s AI-powered AssetCare™ platform, mCloud offers complete asset management solutions for commercial buildings, renewable energy, healthcare, heavy industry, and connected workers.

