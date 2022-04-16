Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) versus SOS (NYSE:SOS) Financial Contrast

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) and SOS (NYSE:SOS – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Medallion Financial has a beta of 2.44, suggesting that its stock price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SOS has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Medallion Financial and SOS’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medallion Financial $190.53 million 1.07 $54.11 million $2.17 3.67 SOS $50.29 million 1.79 $4.40 million N/A N/A

Medallion Financial has higher revenue and earnings than SOS.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.4% of Medallion Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.2% of SOS shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.4% of Medallion Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Medallion Financial and SOS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medallion Financial 28.40% 16.28% 3.05% SOS N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Medallion Financial and SOS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medallion Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00 SOS 0 0 0 0 N/A

Medallion Financial presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 50.75%. Given Medallion Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Medallion Financial is more favorable than SOS.

Summary

Medallion Financial beats SOS on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Medallion Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Medallion Lending. It provides loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers; consumer home improvements; commercial businesses; and taxi medallions to individuals, and small to mid-size businesses. The company also offers commercial loans for purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and medallion loans. In addition, it provides debt, mezzanine, and equity investment capital to companies in various industries; and raises deposits and conducts other banking activities. Medallion Financial Corp. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.

SOS Company Profile (Get Rating)

SOS Limited provides data mining and analysis services to corporate and individual members in the People's Republic of China. It provides marketing data, technology, and solutions for insurance companies; emergency rescue services; and insurance product and health care information portals. The company operates SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service platform that offers basic cloud products, such as medical rescue, auto rescue, financial rescue, and life rescue cards; cooperative cloud systems, including information rescue center, intelligent big data, and intelligent software and hardware; and information cloud systems, such as Information Today and E-commerce Today, as well as 10086 hot-line and promotional center for Guangdong Bank of Development. It also focuses on cryptocurrency mining, blockchain-based insurance, and security management businesses. The company serves insurance companies, financial institutions, medical institutions, healthcare providers, and other service providers in the emergency rescue services industry. SOS Limited is headquartered in Qingdao, the People's Republic of China. SOS Limited operates as a subsidiary of DXC Technology Company.

