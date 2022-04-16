Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 92,800 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the March 15th total of 148,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 131,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of MDGS stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.01. 141,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,373. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.19. Medigus has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Medigus in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Medigus in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Medigus in the second quarter worth about $52,000.

Medigus Ltd. engages in research and development of medical treatment for the gastrointestinal tract. Its product is the MUSE system, an endoscopic device to perform Transoral Fundoplication for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease. The company was founded by Elazar Sonnenschein on December 9, 1999 and is headquartered in Omer, Israel.

