Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) versus Sunshine Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBFM) Financial Analysis

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) and Sunshine Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBFM – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Medpace alerts:

96.9% of Medpace shares are held by institutional investors. 22.0% of Medpace shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Medpace and Sunshine Biopharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medpace $1.14 billion 4.66 $181.85 million $4.81 32.87 Sunshine Biopharma N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Medpace has higher revenue and earnings than Sunshine Biopharma.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Medpace and Sunshine Biopharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medpace 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sunshine Biopharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Medpace presently has a consensus price target of $182.63, suggesting a potential upside of 15.52%. Given Medpace’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Medpace is more favorable than Sunshine Biopharma.

Profitability

This table compares Medpace and Sunshine Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medpace 15.92% 20.55% 11.89% Sunshine Biopharma N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Medpace beats Sunshine Biopharma on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medpace (Get Rating)

Medpace Holdings, Inc. provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services. In addition, it offers bio-analytical laboratory services, clinical human pharmacology, imaging services, and electrocardiography reading support for clinical trials. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Cincinnati, Ohio.

About Sunshine Biopharma (Get Rating)

Sunshine Biopharma, Inc., a pharmaceutical and nutritional supplement company, focuses on the research and development of anticancer drugs. The company is developing Adva-27a, a GEM-difluorinated C-glycoside derivative of podophyllotoxin to treat leukemia, lymphoma, testicular, lung, brain, prostate, bladder, colon, ovarian, liver, and other forms of cancers, as well as kills multidrug resistant cancer cells, including pancreatic cancer, breast cancer, small-cell lung cancer, and uterine sarcoma cells; and SBFM-PL4, an anti-coronavirus treatment compound. It also offers Essential 9, a nutritional supplement tablet; and Calcium-Vitamin D supplement under the Essential Calcium-Vitamin D brand name, as well as develops and markets other science-based nutritional supplements. The company has a license agreement with the University of Georgia to advance the development of its anti-coronavirus lead compound, SBFM-PL4. Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in Pointe-Claire, Canada.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.