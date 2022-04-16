Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 231.38 ($3.02).

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Wednesday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.67) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, insider Heather Lawrence bought 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.51) per share, with a total value of £26,100 ($34,010.95). Also, insider David Lis bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 133 ($1.73) per share, for a total transaction of £46,550 ($60,659.37). Insiders acquired 74,096 shares of company stock worth $9,256,520 in the last 90 days.

Shares of Melrose Industries stock opened at GBX 122.90 ($1.60) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £5.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 133.91 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 151.37. Melrose Industries has a one year low of GBX 108 ($1.41) and a one year high of GBX 204.06 ($2.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This is a positive change from Melrose Industries’s previous dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 0.75%. Melrose Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.09%.

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

