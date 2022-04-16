Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 231.38 ($3.02).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MRO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.67) target price on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, insider Charlotte Twyning bought 16,596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 120 ($1.56) per share, with a total value of £19,915.20 ($25,951.52). Also, insider Heather Lawrence bought 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 116 ($1.51) per share, for a total transaction of £26,100 ($34,010.95). Over the last three months, insiders bought 74,096 shares of company stock worth $9,256,520.

Shares of LON:MRO opened at GBX 122.90 ($1.60) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.37 billion and a PE ratio of 6.94. Melrose Industries has a twelve month low of GBX 108 ($1.41) and a twelve month high of GBX 204.06 ($2.66). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 133.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 151.37.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from Melrose Industries’s previous dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Melrose Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.09%.

Melrose Industries Company Profile

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

