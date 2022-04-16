MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Short Interest Update

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a drop of 31.6% from the March 15th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MKKGY shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien from €230.00 ($250.00) to €220.00 ($239.13) in a research note on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien from €245.00 ($266.30) to €270.00 ($293.48) in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.00.

Shares of MKKGY opened at $40.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.85. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 1-year low of $32.71 and a 1-year high of $52.29.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and electronics sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat neurology and immunology, oncology, fertility, and cardiology metabolism and endocrinology.

