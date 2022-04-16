Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $247.83 Million

Brokerages forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) will report sales of $247.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Mercury Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $246.03 million and the highest is $249.53 million. Mercury Systems posted sales of $256.86 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will report full year sales of $1.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $988.70 million to $1.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mercury Systems.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $220.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.43 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS.

MRCY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,695,000. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,822,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,915 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,496,000. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,672. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 0.95. Mercury Systems has a 12 month low of $44.44 and a 12 month high of $79.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 4.33.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

