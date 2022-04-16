Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mesoblast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.83.
Shares of MESO opened at $4.30 on Friday. Mesoblast has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $9.11. The stock has a market cap of $559.39 million, a PE ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.01.
About Mesoblast
Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines in the United States, Australia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mesoblast (MESO)
