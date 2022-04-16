Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mesoblast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

Shares of MESO opened at $4.30 on Friday. Mesoblast has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $9.11. The stock has a market cap of $559.39 million, a PE ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.01.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Mesoblast by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,320,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,920,000 after acquiring an additional 527,005 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Mesoblast by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 807,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after acquiring an additional 26,032 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Mesoblast by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 390,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 43,933 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC raised its stake in Mesoblast by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 255,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Mesoblast by 347.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 231,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 179,499 shares during the last quarter. 2.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines in the United States, Australia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases.

