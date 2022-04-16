Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $200.58 Million

Brokerages predict that Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) will announce $200.58 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Meta Financial Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $189.76 million and the highest estimate coming in at $207.07 million. Meta Financial Group reported sales of $187.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will report full-year sales of $603.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $561.28 million to $626.88 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $655.39 million, with estimates ranging from $636.54 million to $690.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Meta Financial Group.

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 28.68%. The company had revenue of $158.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Meta Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley cut their target price on Meta Financial Group from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.75.

In other Meta Financial Group news, EVP Kia S. Tang sold 4,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $228,260.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,702.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 15,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total value of $902,944.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,032 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,005 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 52,178 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 18,372 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,015,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,044 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 6,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $590,000. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CASH traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.18. The company had a trading volume of 250,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,416. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.67. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.86. Meta Financial Group has a 1 year low of $43.64 and a 1 year high of $65.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.60%.

About Meta Financial Group (Get Rating)

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset-based lending, factoring, leasing, insurance premium financing, government guaranteed lending, and other commercial finance products; warehouse financing; healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meta Financial Group (CASH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.