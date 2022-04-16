MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, an increase of 128.4% from the March 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.98% of the company’s stock.

Get MFS High Income Municipal Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE CXE opened at $4.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.80. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 1-year low of $3.99 and a 1-year high of $5.53.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MFS High Income Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS High Income Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.