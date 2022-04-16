MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGTI) Short Interest Up 75.1% in March

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGTI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,500 shares, an increase of 75.1% from the March 15th total of 39,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,887,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of MGT Capital Investments stock remained flat at $$0.02 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,242,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,913,053. MGT Capital Investments has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02.

Get MGT Capital Investments alerts:

MGT Capital Investments Company Profile (Get Rating)

MGT Capital Investments, Inc, a cryptocurrency mining company, mines and sells bitcoins. The company was incorporated in 1977 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MGT Capital Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGT Capital Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.