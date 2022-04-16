Micron Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MICR) Short Interest Down 64.3% in March

Micron Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MICR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 64.3% from the March 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MICR traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,580. Micron Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $4.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 million, a P/E ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.71.

Separately, UBS Group lifted their target price on Micron Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Micron Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiary, Micron Products, Inc, operates as a contract manufacturing organization that produces medical device components requiring precision machining and injection molding in the United States and internationally. The company also manufactures components, devices, and equipment for military, law enforcement, automotive, and consumer product applications.

