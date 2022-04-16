Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Microvast Inc. is a technology company. It designs, develops and manufactures lithium-ion battery solutions. Microvast Inc., formerly known as Tuscan Holdings Corp., is headquartered in Houston, TX. “

MVST has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Microvast from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler started coverage on Microvast in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of MVST stock opened at $5.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.10. Microvast has a 1-year low of $4.77 and a 1-year high of $15.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Microvast by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,702,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,957,000 after purchasing an additional 487,043 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Microvast in the 4th quarter valued at $18,572,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Microvast by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,244,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,705,000 after buying an additional 337,306 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Microvast in the 4th quarter valued at $11,320,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Microvast in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,330,000. 16.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microvast Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2. The company also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

