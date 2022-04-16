Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Microvast Inc. is a technology company. It designs, develops and manufactures lithium-ion battery solutions. Microvast Inc., formerly known as Tuscan Holdings Corp., is headquartered in Houston, TX. “

MVST has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on Microvast in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Microvast from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:MVST opened at $5.69 on Friday. Microvast has a 12-month low of $4.77 and a 12-month high of $15.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Microvast by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,702,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,957,000 after purchasing an additional 487,043 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Microvast in the 4th quarter valued at $18,572,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Microvast by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,244,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,705,000 after purchasing an additional 337,306 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Microvast in the 4th quarter valued at $11,320,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Microvast in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,330,000. 16.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microvast Company Profile (Get Rating)

Microvast Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2. The company also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

