Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) Short Interest Update

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 260,300 shares, a decline of 38.6% from the March 15th total of 423,700 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Shares of Midland States Bancorp stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $27.15. 50,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,168. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Midland States Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $30.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.17 million, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.88.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.25. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $76.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Research analysts expect that Midland States Bancorp will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from Midland States Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.49%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSBI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Midland States Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other news, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 6,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $196,805.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 12,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $347,495.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSBI. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 230.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 559.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 117.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the period. 59.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

