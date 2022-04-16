Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.15 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Rating) will announce sales of $13.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Minim’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.10 million and the highest is $13.20 million. Minim reported sales of $15.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Minim will report full year sales of $62.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $60.13 million to $64.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $65.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Minim.

Minim (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Minim had a negative return on equity of 39.60% and a negative net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $10.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Minim from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MINM. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Minim during the third quarter worth about $5,148,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Minim in the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Minim in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Minim in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Minim in the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Institutional investors own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MINM opened at $0.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.88 million, a P/E ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.02 and its 200-day moving average is $1.29. Minim has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $5.28.

Minim, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and supports an Internet of Things security platform in North America and internationally. It offers hardware products, including cable modems, cable modem/routers, gateways, mobile broadband modems, wireless routers, multimedia over coax adapters, mesh home networking devices, and other local area network products.

