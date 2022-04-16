Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,600 shares, a decline of 35.9% from the March 15th total of 57,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 232,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of MIELY opened at $21.40 on Friday. Mitsubishi Electric has a one year low of $21.11 and a one year high of $33.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.25.

Get Mitsubishi Electric alerts:

Mitsubishi Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and electronic equipment worldwide. The company offers turbine generators, hydraulic turbine generators, nuclear power plant and power electronics equipment, motors, transformers, circuit breakers, gas insulated switchgears, switch controls, surveillance-system control and security systems, transmission and distribution ICT systems, large display devices, locomotive and rolling stock electrical equipment, wireless and wired communications systems, network camera systems, elevators, escalators, building security and management systems, and others.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.