MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Short Interest Down 35.8% in March

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decline of 35.8% from the March 15th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other MiX Telematics news, CAO Paul M. Dell sold 79,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total transaction of $38,770.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul M. Dell sold 123,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total value of $60,546.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 11,465,275 shares of company stock valued at $5,461,914 and sold 312,795 shares valued at $153,270. 23.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get MiX Telematics alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 24.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 1,436.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 11,837 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 157.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 8,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 33.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. 36.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MIXT opened at $10.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.89. The firm has a market cap of $261.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 0.89. MiX Telematics has a 1 year low of $10.49 and a 1 year high of $16.79.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). MiX Telematics had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $36.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.26 million. Equities analysts forecast that MiX Telematics will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio is 51.35%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on MiX Telematics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet cut MiX Telematics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MiX Telematics in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

MiX Telematics Company Profile (Get Rating)

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.