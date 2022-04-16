Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “THE MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP is a bank holding company which operates and manages its banks, long-term credit banks, specialized securities companies and other companies which the Company may own by law as its subsidiaries, and engages in business appertaining to the management and operation of such companies. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MFG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mizuho Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

Mizuho Financial Group stock opened at $2.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.68. Mizuho Financial Group has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $3.21.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 5.15%. On average, research analysts predict that Mizuho Financial Group will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 112.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

