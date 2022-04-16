Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:MFON) Short Interest Down 61.2% in March

Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:MFON – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decline of 61.2% from the March 15th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of MFON stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.84. 985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,206. Mobivity has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $1.81. The company has a market cap of $49.18 million, a P/E ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.21.

Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter.

Mobivity Holdings Corp. develops and operates proprietary platforms to conduct national and localized, and data-driven marketing campaigns in the United States. The company's Recurrency platform unlocks valuable point of sale systems (POS) and mobile data to help transform customer transactions into actionable and attributable marketing insights.

