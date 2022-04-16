Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of MBRX stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.96. The company has a market cap of $57.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.90. Moleculin Biotech has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $3.99.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 245,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 8,026 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 174.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 24,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. 10.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

