Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.33 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.82 to $2.31. Monarch Casino & Resort reported earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 216.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will report full year earnings of $4.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $6.18. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $5.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Monarch Casino & Resort.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $111.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.03 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 16.57%.

MCRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $83.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

MCRI traded up $0.81 on Friday, hitting $86.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,475. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.65. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 12 month low of $56.35 and a 12 month high of $89.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 1st quarter valued at $307,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,013,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,915,000 after buying an additional 21,347 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. 63.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. The company also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of December 31, 2021, its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

