MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.92.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised MoneyGram International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MoneyGram International in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Northland Securities lowered MoneyGram International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered MoneyGram International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MoneyGram International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
In other news, insider Adrianna E. Greenwald sold 8,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $94,162.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert L. Villasenor sold 21,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $230,224.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,707 shares of company stock valued at $327,237. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:MGI opened at $10.62 on Friday. MoneyGram International has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $12.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -24.14 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.48 and its 200-day moving average is $8.42.
MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $324.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.00 million. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 12.14% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MoneyGram International will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About MoneyGram International (Get Rating)
MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, account deposit, and kiosk-based services, as well as mobile app solutions.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MoneyGram International (MGI)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for MoneyGram International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyGram International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.