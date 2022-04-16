MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,390,000 shares, a growth of 67.8% from the March 15th total of 2,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, Director Jeff Gary purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.03 per share, with a total value of $152,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Diwakar Choubey purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.98 per share, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Get MoneyLion alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of MoneyLion by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. 46.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MoneyLion stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 650,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,548. MoneyLion has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $11.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.79.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of MoneyLion from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

About MoneyLion (Get Rating)

MoneyLion Inc provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney premium mobile banking, personalized investing, cryptocurrency, instacash, membership programs, financial tracking tools, online financial education content destination, affiliated marketing programs, unsecured personal loans, and credit-related decision servicing.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyLion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyLion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.