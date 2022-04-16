Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 140.7% from the March 15th total of 2,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MNPR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monopar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Get Monopar Therapeutics alerts:

MNPR opened at $2.48 on Friday. Monopar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $6.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.63.

Monopar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MNPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts anticipate that Monopar Therapeutics will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Monopar Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,410 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.31% of Monopar Therapeutics worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monopar Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the treatment of radiation induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; Camsirubicin, a topoisomerase II-alpha targeted analog of doxorubicin engineered to retain anticancer activity and for minimizing toxic effects on the heart, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of advanced cancers and severe COVID-19 that is in preclinical stage.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Monopar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monopar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.