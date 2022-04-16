Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 140.7% from the March 15th total of 2,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Several equities analysts recently commented on MNPR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monopar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.
MNPR opened at $2.48 on Friday. Monopar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $6.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.63.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Monopar Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,410 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.31% of Monopar Therapeutics worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Monopar Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the treatment of radiation induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; Camsirubicin, a topoisomerase II-alpha targeted analog of doxorubicin engineered to retain anticancer activity and for minimizing toxic effects on the heart, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of advanced cancers and severe COVID-19 that is in preclinical stage.
