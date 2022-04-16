Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.43 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) will post $1.43 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Monster Beverage’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.40 billion and the highest is $1.45 billion. Monster Beverage posted sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monster Beverage will report full-year sales of $6.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.07 billion to $6.28 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.48 billion to $7.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Monster Beverage.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $846,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 119,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,612,000 after buying an additional 6,109 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 110,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,655,000 after buying an additional 10,556 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 537,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,710,000 after buying an additional 16,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 812,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,192,000 after buying an additional 16,235 shares in the last quarter. 63.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $82.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.17. Monster Beverage has a 1-year low of $71.78 and a 1-year high of $99.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

