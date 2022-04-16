Monterey Bio Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTRY) Short Interest Down 44.4% in March

Monterey Bio Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTRY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the March 15th total of 1,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Monterey Bio Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.94. Monterey Bio Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $9.98.

Get Monterey Bio Acquisition alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTRY. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Monterey Bio Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Monterey Bio Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Monterey Bio Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Monterey Bio Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in Monterey Bio Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,231,000. 12.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monterey Bio Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire businesses in the biotech industry. The company was formerly known as Chardan FinTech Acquisition Corp.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Monterey Bio Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monterey Bio Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.